KUCHING: The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) has decided that all social activities and functions to be held should be reported to the nearest District Office, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also JPBN Sarawak chairman, said the directive on social activities such as wedding ceremonies and funerals was effective immediately following the high number of Covid-19 local transmissions due to such activities.

“The community and native leaders should monitor and report such social activities to the respective District Offices,” he said at JPBN’s daily news conference, here, today.

Sarawak today recorded 385 Covid-19 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 18,164 while one new cluster was identified as the Jalan Maju Cluster in Sibu.

Sri Aman district recorded the highest number of daily cases of Covid-19 at 129, followed by Sibu (81), Bintulu (52), Miri (45), Kuching (22), Saratok (13), Lubok Antu (10), Marudi (six), Samarahan, Beluru and Asajaya (five each), Pakan (three), Sebauh, Mukah and Limbang (two each), and Sarikei, Bukit Mabong and Kanowit (one each). — Bernama