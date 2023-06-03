Social media app security regulation being studied to protect government secrets: Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: A regulation or guideline is being studied to ensure the security of social media applications and devices used by civil servants, especially among administrative officers, to protect government secrets, according to Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said Cyber Security Malaysia (CSM) has been asked to scrutinise several aspects relating to security issues involving the use of social media applications at all government offices and agencies.

Fahmi said this was because the use of social media applications, such as TikTok and Facebook in government offices would indirectly reveal some secrets or sensitive matters to the public.

“I have asked the CSM to really scrutinise all social media applications because we don’t want any violation of the Official Secret Act, especially when the administrative officers are handling classified documents. So, the security aspect is really important.

“Secondly, in terms of filming (social media content). We have to make sure whether the filming can be allowed at certain places. That is among the aspects to be looked into,” he told reporters after attending his ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Noting that some countries had already advanced in the security aspects, Fahmi said his ministry will study the basis, as well as decisions made, so as to ensure that everything can be easily understood and adopted in the Malaysian context or at least provide suitable options.

As such, the minister said agencies such as the Information Department, Broadcasting Department and also the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to intensify efforts to educate people about the dangers of scammers.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had also been asked to call up social media platforms that are being used by scammers to commit crimes.

Fahmi also advised Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) personnel to change their computer passwords regularly to avoid data theft. -Bernama