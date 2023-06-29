Social media influencer among 284 people nabbed in police Ops

ALOR SETAR: A social media influencer, said to be a motoring icon, was among 284 individuals arrested in a police operation dubbed “Op Samseng Jalanan” on Jalan Pegawai here.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said these individuals, comprising 281 men and three women, including 10 underage youths, were detained in the operation from 11 pm yesterday to 3 am this morning.

“The influence, 23, was a spectator of illegal motoring activities. A total of 50 motorcycles were seized. All the individuals were released on police bail,” he said at a press conference today.

Ahmad Shukri said 198 summonses were issued for various offences, including non-possession of driving licence, illegal motorcycle modifications, no side mirrors, no insurance, expired road tax and expired licences. -Bernama