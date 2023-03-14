Social media influencer loses over RM16,000 in online job scam

SIBU: A 28-year-old social media influencer has become poorer by RM16,799 after falling victim to an online job offer scam via Facebook.

The local woman, who lodged a police report at 10.40 am yesterday, said she was surfing the Facebook page when she saw a job advertisement for a ‘live host’ that offered a handsome commission of RM1,000 if she performed the job for a minimum of 30 hours a week.

Enticed, the victim then contacted a Facebook account holder about the job offer.

“The complainant was then instructed to register and provide her particulars and pay RM1 charge as registration fee,” Sibu District Police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said in a statement today.

Zulkipli, who did not disclose when the incident happened, said the victim then provided her banking details and password to pay for the registration fee via an application given, but she received a message from the application stating that her payment was unsuccessful.

The victim then received a bank notification that there had been a fund transfer from her account.

Realising that she had been scammed, the victim then lodge a police report.

Zulkipli advised the public not to be easily deceived by advertisements on social media that offer lucrative returns.