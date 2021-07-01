Social media post advocating dignified people-for-people way to seek help starts ‘aid tsunami’

PETALING JAYA: All it took was a white flag placed in front of a house to start a nationwide campaign to help those hit hardest by the Covid-19 crisis.

The white flag initiative, now viral as #benderaputih on social media, has inspired many to help those who no longer have the means to put food on the table.

Ambee Zamri, who answered a white flag call to help a family in Sri Damansara, managed to get donations for the distressed family.

It is unclear who started the initiative, but since Tuesday, the hashtag has garnered more than 35,000 tweets.

Proponents of the initiative urge those struggling financially and in need of food and other essentials to place a white flag (or simply a piece of white cloth on a pole) outside their homes to indicate their need for aid.

A Facebook post by “Kamarul Ariffin Nor Sadan” that was shared by “Warga Taman Putra Perdana Puchong” stated that the move allows aid to be provided without the need to “plead or feel ashamed”. The post was apparently in response to someone who posted: “I’m tired and don’t know what to do, my brain is numb. Not looking for a shortcut, just hoping there are caring people. May God facilitate our deeds. My children are still young and my wife is pregnant.”

The initiative has received wide acceptance and praise in the wake of reports that there has been a surge in suicides and deterioration in mental health as a result of the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

Ambee said he decided to help the family in Sri Damansara after he was informed that the son had recently fallen to his death.

“The parents of the deceased are both visually impaired and they have two other daughters. The pandemic hit the family hard, so I visited them to give them some necessities.”

It was then that Ambee decided to spread the family’s plea for help through social media. Included in the plea was the bank account number of a member of the family.

Within 24 hours, the flood of funds into the account forced the bank to block it temporarily. It has since been unblocked.

Ambee expressed hope that the movement would inspire unity among the people, irrespective of race or religion, and inspire them to help those in need.

However, some netizens expressed ire that opportunistic politicians have made use of the initiative to publicise themselves.

Ambee said the initiative is best left in the hands of the people, without interference or comments from politicians.

Meanwhile, the ARBA Foundation, a platform founded to provide cash assistance to those in need, said the movement has grown an increase in the number of people applying for aid as well as funding.

Its chief executive officer Azlan Shah Nabees Khan said the foundation provides cash generated through public donations.

“The sentiment of this movement is very strong. In 24 hours, we have seen 340 nationwide applications and have received three times the amount of funding we normally receive,” he said.