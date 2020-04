GEORGE TOWN: A brush with Covid-19 first left Cynthia Gabriel (pix) overcome with guilt.

Had she, she asked herself, passed it on unintentionally to her family, colleagues, associates and friends?

But for the anti-corruption crusader, the sense of guilt eventually turned to disgust at the social stigma attached to the infection.

In the end, tests revealed she was not infected. Her husband, Jerald Joseph, had initially tested positive for Covid-19.

Both were in quarantine for 14 days. Subsequent tests showed they were free of the infection, but the damage had been done.

In a post on her Facebook page, Gabriel, who heads the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism as its executive director, recounted the alleged lie where she and Joseph had intentionally hidden their infection from others.

Their close encounter with Covid-19 came last month when Joseph, a Suhakam commissioner, began to show symptoms of the infection and subsequently tested positive. Both were then required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at a public hospital.

“My world just turned upside down. I was fearful and anxious,” she told theSun yesterday.

When subsequent tests eventually turned up negative, Gabriel and Joseph were allowed to return home, but were instructed to observe self-quarantine in accordance with the rules of the movement control order (MCO).

It came as a major relief when doctors later confirmed they were free of the virus.

But the worst was yet to come. When news of their supposed infection broke, they were accused of intentionally hiding it from others.

“It was an utter lie, full of malice and was hurtful,” she recalled. She said a news portal even ran a fake account of her ordeal without even getting her side of the story.

“It’s not just the illness that affects you. It’s also the stigma and discrimination people have against those who have been infected,” she said.

Despite her painful experience, Gabriel has nothing but praise for healthcare workers.

“They were superb. They spoke with a calming and reassuring voice over the phone and made us feel the situation was quite manageable,” she recalled.

Despite the bad experience, Gabriel also felt mortified for putting fear and worry into everyone she met before her ordeal began. Fortunately, all of them eventually tested negative for the virus.

She spent only five days in quarantine at the hospital and another nine days at home. “It was a miracle,” she said.

Social stigma more painful than infection