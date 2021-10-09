SOCSO holds career carnival today offering over 7,000 vacancies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will organise a UP (Urban Poor) Socso Golden Jubilee Career Carnival which offers more than 7,000 job vacancies to job seekers today (Oct 9).

Socso in a statement today said the carnival would be held in conjunction with its Golden Jubilee celebration to help the urban vulnerable get jobs, especially during the National Recovery Plan (PPN) period to address the unemployment problem.

“Unlike the UP Career Programme series which was implemented physically before, this Socso Golden Jubilee UP Career Carnival is conducted entirely online with the participation of 71 employers in six states namely Perlis, Penang, Selangor, Johor, Terengganu and Sabah and two Federal Territories, namely Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya,” according to the statement.

The statement said registration for the interview session at the UP Socso Golden Jubilee Career Carnival is free and is open to all job seekers.

In addition, job seekers who are not Socso contributors such as new graduates, school leavers and informal sector workers can also apply for the SIP (Employment Insurance System) Prihatin 2.0 incentive by submitting proof of their participation in an interview session conducted at the carnival.

Socso hopes that job seekers from the urban B40 group will use the opportunity to get jobs to sustain their living.