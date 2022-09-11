Socso: JaminKerja helps to lower unemployment rate in Malacca

MALACCA: Strategic cooperation between the Malacca government and federal government through various job opportunity programmes including the JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival has contributed to a lower unemployment rate in the state.

Melaka Social Security Organisation (Socso) director Abd Razak Omar said the initiative, under the Human Resources Ministry, saw various activities being implemented to ensure jobseekers were able to secure employment quickly and easily.

He said that as of October, some 4,365 individuals found jobs through the JaminKerja initiative.

Abd Razak said among the activities implemented by the agency were the Malacca Careertrans JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival 2022, outreach programmes in rural areas as well as open interviews in the Socso office and MYFuturejobs Satellite Centre.

“The three-day JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival attracted more than 6,500 visitors, with 1,102 individuals securing employment and 3,988 individuals progressing to the next stage of interviews,“ he told Bernama here.

Elaborating, Abd Razak said this year Socso also implemented the Malacca Careertrans JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival 2022 on June 18 and 19, during which 582 individuals secured jobs.

“Apart from this, another strategy was to introduce the National Employment Portal MYFuturejobs, a one-stop centre and main reference concerning employment-related initiatives including skills improvement and retraining programmes.

“The government also implemented initiatives such as the Wage Subsidy Programme, career-generating programmes other than JaminKerja which contribute to a lower unemployment rate in Malacca,“ he said.

He also said that based on statistics released by the Department of Statistics, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic caused the country’s unemployment rate to increase to 4.8 per cent in 2020 compared to 3.2 per cent in 2019.

“This effect was also felt in Malacca where the unemployment rate in 2020 was 3.7 per cent compared to 1.6 per cent in 2019. Now the unemployment rate in the state has decreased to 3.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2022,” he added.-Bernama