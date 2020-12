TAWAU: A total of 25,157 foreign workers in Tawau, Kunak and Semporna who are registered with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) are eligible to participate in its Covid-19 screening programme on Dec 16.

Tawau Socso office head Joseph Immanuel said the screening programme, using the Rapid Test Kit (RTK) Antigen test approved by the Ministry of Health, is funded by the body and is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 among foreign workers.

“Under the programme, 1,831 employers who made contributions for 25,157 Indonesian and Chinese foreign workers, only need to pay the service fee charged by the clinics or hospitals,“ he said when met at his office here.

Socso has appointed 25 panel clinics and private hospitals in Sabah to implement the programme and the screening test is limited to one test for each employee.

“In Tawau, there are three panel clinics namely Chong Clinic, Dr. Priya Clinic and Mabello Tawau Clinic while the other two are in Kunak, namely Dnar Clinic and Mabello Kunak Clinic,“ he said adding that employers are reminded to make appointments to avoid congestion.

He said employers should consult the clinics or hospitals to decide on the service fees involved.

For foreign workers who are not contributors to the body, he said the cost for the Covid-19 screening tests must be borne by their employers.

Immanuel said the screening programme would be carried out in a targeted manner according to the red zone localities which have high density of foreign workers.

The screening programme which began on Dec 1 in Klang and Seremban and is starting today in red zone districts in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

On Dec 16, the programme will be conducted for the entire state of Sabah, Labuan and other districts in Penang and Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama