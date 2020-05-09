Socso’s PSP for Covid-19 screening : Only RT-PCR tests will do

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation will only accept the ‘Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction’ (RT-PCR) method for Covid-19 screening under its Program Saringan Prihatin (PSP) initiative and not the ‘Rapid Test Kit (RTK) Antibody’ methodology.

Socso said it was taking this measure based on the latest guidelines from the Health Ministry (KKM) on Covid-19 screening which only recognises RT-PCR as the methodology and the National Security Council’s decision on the same matter.

“Socso views the recommendation on the Covid-19 screening methodology for workers at high risk very seriously, The screening tests will be undertaken by the existing service providers and also others who will be appointed to enable more efficient delivery.

“This screening is compulsory for foreign workers in the construction sector or those working in red zones only,” Socso said in a statement here today.

Prior to this, Socso had announced that under its PSP initiative on testing for Covid-19 on workers of companies operating during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period would entail two phases namely RT-PCR followed by the RTK Antibody.

Socso will be providing more information at its Portal Prihatin Perkeso at https://prihatin.perkeso.gov.my. -Bernama