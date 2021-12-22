Soil movement at Melawati roundabout, motorists advised to be careful

SHAH ALAM: Road users passing through Persiaran Tengku Ampuan, Section 15, from Melawati Roundabout heading towards Klang on the Federal Highway are asked to be careful due to the movement of soil in the area.

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) also advised motorists to slow down their vehicles when passing through the area.

“The affected area has been covered with canvas sheets while traffic cones have been placed on the route to ensure that road users are well-informed,” it said in a Facebook posting today.-Bernama