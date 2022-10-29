SOJC: Malaysia finish last after loss to South Africa

JOHOR BAHRU: The national junior hockey squad ended up last in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) 2022 after going down 3-2 in a placing match to South Africa at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium today.

In the six-team competition, Malaysia only drew one match when they held Japan 2-2 and lost the other matches to Australia, Great Britain, India and South Africa.

In today’s fifth-sixth placing match, South Africa, who are coached by Guy Elliott, got their goals through Neil Raath (11th minute, penalty corner; 36th minute, penalty stroke) and Hans Neethling (25th minute, field goal).

Malaysia replied through Muhammad Amirul Haniff Mamat (12th minute, penalty corner) and Mohamad Zulhanif Sahran (56th minute, penalty corner).

The last time the national Under-21 hockey team emerged as champions in the SOJC was in the inaugural edition in 2012.

Meanwhile, national head coach Muhammad Amin Rahim said he was pleased with the team’s overall performance considering their lack of training.

“The players fulfilled the tasks and responsibilities given to them very well.

“Overall, I am happy with their penalty corner (conversion) in this tournament (especially since they) lacked training and international exposure,” he said.

He added that his focus now would be to prepare them for the Hockey Junior World Cup in November 2023.-Bernama