Solarvest launches EV charging and mobility solution PowerBee

PETALING JAYA: Solarvest Holdings Bhd has launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging and mobility solution called PowerBee with the aim to boost the readiness of grid infrastructures and charging facilities to accommodate the increase of EV in the country.

Following Malaysia’s unveiling of Low Carbon Nation Aspiration 2040 initiatives, the national target is to grow EV market share from less than 1% in 2018 to 38% by 2040.

Solarvest will build, own and operate EV charging stations in residential, commercial and industrial developments as well as in public locations, including highways.

Solarvest executive director and group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said the launch of PowerBee bodes well with its transformation as a regenerative clean energy expert.

“We aim to build a resilient and sustainable ecosystem by venturing into a vertical expansion across the clean energy ecosystem. Leveraging on our renewable assets and expertise in solar, we are confident in Solarvest’s development of green charging infrastructure to provide reliable, accessible, and affordable clean energy solutions,” he commented.

Solarvest chief strategy officer Leon Liew Chee Ing (pix) highlighted that to encourage the shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to sustainable transportation systems, the development of clean charging infrastructure is the building block to penetrate the mass market.

“Going forward, we aim to venture into EV battery storage systems encompassing Vehicle to Grid (V2G) technology and battery-swapping stations in supporting the overall clean energy ecosystem. To illustrate, one million EV is equivalent to 100 Gigawatt hour (GWh) power banks, sufficient to power up to 10 million households for five hours. This can be used to strengthen the grid by providing multiple ancillary services, helping the grid to integrate more renewable energy resources, which is the main hurdle at the moment,” Leon added.

In the long run, the group aims for EV charging stations to be powered by renewables and enabled with energy storage systems to be a truly clean energy ecosystem.