Soldier being probed for allegedly abusing foreign worker - Affendi

PORT DICKSON: Investigations into the incident where a soldier allegedly instructed a foreign worker to roll on the ground, as depicted on social media video yesterday, are ongoing, said Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix).

He said some preliminary action had been taken against the solider implicated in the alleged abuse.

Affendi stressed that soldiers on assignments were expected to act within the limits of the law.

“On the other hand, they will perform their duties as directed to maintain national and public security. We call on the community or those under quarantine to cooperate with the authorities,” he said.

The soldier might have acted a bit over the limit but it was an isolated case, he told a press conference here today.

He was commenting on the 19-second video showing a man in military pants allegedly instructing a foreign worker to roll on the ground. The incident is believed to have occurred in Klang, Selangor.

The foreigner, said to be a factory worker in the area, was allegedly instructed to do so after violating the quarantine order. In this regard, Affendi asked the people to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government and not to provoke the security personnel on duty.

Earlier, Affendi officiated at the dissolution parade and national service medal conferment for the Malaysian Battalion 850-7 (Malbatt 850-7) United Nations peacekeeping force who just returned from their mission in Lebanon.

The ceremony was held at the Army Basic Training Centre (PUSASDA) here. — Bernama