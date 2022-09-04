Soldier embraces military dog after their final march together at Merdeka parade

RECENTLY, a soldier’s special relationship with his service dog went viral after the pair were seen cuddling up after the Merdeka Parade celebrations.

As shared in a series of endearing images by Facebook community group Panggilan Pertiwi, the soldier with the Malaysian Armed Forces could be seen taking a break presumably sometime after the Merdeka parade while still clad in his camouflage uniform and face-paint with his dog.

The series of images sparked nationwide attention among Malaysian netizens, many whom were touched by the display of fondness between dog and man.

Soon after the photos appeared online, a Facebook user by the name of Micro Junior commented on the post, expressing his gratitude for the feature.

Turns out, Micro is none other than the soldier in the photos.

Introducing the dog as Loki, he shared that the canine is his “true friend” who has “faced the minefields of life” with him over the years.

Sadly, they will be parting ways soon.

As Micro’s service with the army is coming to an end, this will be the last time they participate in the Merdeka Parade together.

Loki will subsequently be getting a new handler.

The fondness between Micro and Loki even caught the attention of Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, who thanked both of them for their dedication and wished them the best in their future.