‘Soldier on and look out for one another’

KUALA LUMPUR: Healthcare workers have been reminded to look out for one another, just as much as they care for their patients in encountering further tough weeks ahead.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah(pix) said it is essential to use common sense and take all precautionary public health and social measures.

“Today we have the tools, resources and strategies in place to protect ourselves. We welcome the new year 2022 with hope and prayers that the nation comes out stronger and united in the end,“ he said in a posting on his social media accounts today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the nation was forever indebted to healthcare workers and their sacrifices as 2021 has been a challenging year for them, especially for those individuals working day and night in ensuring the rakyat’s health and well-being.

“I wish to express my enduring appreciation and pride in all of you across the country for your tireless efforts and sacrifices beyond the call of duty. Thank you to each and every one of you.

“Today, we are in a crisis within a crisis as the nation is facing devastating floods during a pandemic. We are not out of the woods yet and must come together to soldier on as we continue the care of our patients and the rakyat,“ he said.-Bernama