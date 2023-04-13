Some 300 people gather at M’sian Embassy in Jakarta to attend Khatam al-Quran, Iftar event

JAKARTA: Some 300 Malaysians attended the Khatam al-Quran (complete recitation of the Quran) and the breaking of the fast event at the Malaysian Embassy here on Wednesday in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan.

The annual event is hosted by the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Malaysia to ASEAN in cooperation with Malaysia Club Jakarta and Education Malaysia Indonesia.

“Our aim is to celebrate Ramadan together as the previous year’s event was celebrated with limitations due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin @ Syed Hussin.

He said the event served as a good platform to strengthen the ties between the embassy and the Malaysian diaspora there as well as allowed him to examine the general well-being of Malaysians, while noting that “everything is fine”.

“Insya-Allah, we will return to meet again soon to celebrate Hari Raya,” he said.

Earlier, the Khatam al-Quran ceremony was held for 42 embassy staff and Ladies Association of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Perwakilan) who completed the recital of all 30 chapters of the Quran.

The ceremony was led by Religious Attaché Mohd Shamsuri Ghazali with a recital of the first chapter, Al-Fatihah, followed by a mass recitation of other chapters.

The programme is part of religious activities during Ramadan to enhance the reading quality of the Al-Quran among participants.

The fast-breaking at 5.53 pm local time saw a cheerful gathering of government officials, business representatives and students preparing to have a meal together.

Later, the attendees performed Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers. -Bernama