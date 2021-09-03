Some villages in Sindumin flooded du to clogged waterways

SIPITANG: The problem of clogged waterways near Pekan Sindumin, here, is one of the factors that caused some villages along the water lines to be easily flooded, especially during the rainy season.

A flood victim, Sulaiman Tuba, 74, who is a resident of Kampung Seri Menanti, said the water level in his area started rising as early as 6 am, yesterday, to a depth of about 1.22 metres following non-stop rain from Wednesday (Sept 1) afternoon until yesterday morning in the district.

He told Bernama, yesterday, that this is the fourth and worst flood this year caused by the overflow of water from the upstream of Sungai Megalong which submerged several villages including Kampung Kawang Lama, Kampung Kawang Baru, Kampung Pantai, Kampung Skim sawah padi and Kampung Bahagia.

Sulaiman said the blocked waterways prevented the outflow of water from Sungai Megalong into the sea.

Meanwhile, Kampung Seri Menanti headman Paris Langub said the village was badly affected when the water line did not work well, causing some nearby villages to be inundated with water for up to two weeks even though the floodwaters in other villages had receded.

He said there are about 800 residents in Kampung Seri Menanti and almost all the houses have been hit with floods.

“Although the flood is not heavy but the water level has increased. However, the average resident is in a safe condition and the situation is being monitored by security forces,“ he added. -Bernama