Son, elderly mother killed in crash near Semanggol

IPOH: A son and his elderly mother were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with another vehicle at Kampung Kedai 2, Telok Rimba Simpang 4 near Semanggol yesterday.

The Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Station spokesman said they received an emergency call at 7.39pm and found the two victims trapped in the vehicle upon arriving at the location.

“As a result of the crash, food truck driver, Shahren Ismail, 37, and his mother Zainab Alias, 64, were confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement, adding that the firemen had to use special equipment to extricate the victims.

“Meanwhile the driver of the Toyota Yaris only suffered minor injuries,” he said.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 9.13pm, he added.-Bernama