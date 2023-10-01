Soon Huat-Shevon to improve physical, mental strength before facing top seeds

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie will improve their physical and mental strength before meeting world number one pair, Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong from China in the second round of the 2023 Malaysia Open, on Thursday.

Shevon, the silver medalist at the 2019 Philippines SEA Games, said that perfect preparations must be made to ensure that they can dominate the court in front of local badminton fans.

“Second round is a whole different level of competition because we will be playing against the world number one pair. So, you have to be at your best in terms of physical, technical, tactical and mindset.

“Your mental strength must always be strong to overcome them as we have lost to them a few times which is why a strong mindset is crucial when facing them,” said Shevon after defeating the Taiwanese pair Chang Ko Chi-Lee Chih Chen, 21-15, 21-13.

Meanwhile, the national men's doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi said it was the cheering of the home fans that pushed them to come back in the rubber set and beat Ren Xiang Yu-Tan Qiang from China, 21-13, 20-22, 21-15.

“The first tournament of the year is really exciting because it’s held at home. The comeback in the third set happened because we were enthusiastic to win each point,“ said Yew Sin.

The bronze medalists of the 2021 Badminton World Championships in Huelva, Spain, will face off against Taiwanese pair, Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han.

Yew Sin, said he was ready to play them since both pairs have similar playing styles where they are confident of dominating the front and backcourt.-Bernama