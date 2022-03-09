SOP compliance in trade and distribution sector nearly 100 per cent: KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA: Compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan by 1.09 million premises in the trade and distribution sector nationwide has now reached 99.9 per cent, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi(pix).

He said the achievement was recorded based on inspections by the ministry’s enforcement teams for the period of May 13, 2020 until yesterday (March 8).

During the same period, he said 1,063 cases were recorded for various offences of non-compliance with RM5.27 million in compounds issued.

“We will continue to ensure that consumers comply with the SOP when shopping at business premises, especially in the retail and distribution sector under KPDNHEP’s supervision,“ he said in a statement today.

He also welcomed the announcement on the abolishment of the operating time limit for business premises from April 1, in accordance with their operating licence conditions, describing it as a catalyst in reviving the country’s economy, especially in the trade and distribution sector.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, when announcing the matter, said the ‘Transition to Endemic’ phase was an exit strategy to let Malaysians return to near-normal life after about two years of fighting Covid-19.

To support the SOP of compulsory wearing of face mask in public places, Nanta said his ministry would ensure that the supply of masks and Covid-19 self-test kits would always be stable and that traders comply with the maximum price set by the government.

The ministry has set the retail ceiling price for three-layer face mask at 70 sen from RM1 each, effective Nov 1, 2020 and the maximum retail price of a test kit at RM19.90 and the wholesale price at RM16 effective last Sept 5.-Bernama