SOP needed for enforcement staff on handling confrontation with old folks

PETALING JAYA: New guidelines should be issued to enforcement officers in dealing with senior citizens to avoid causing injuries or even death to them.

In making this call, two spokesmen for the elderly pointed out that there is an urgent need for the authorities to revise their approach in handling confrontation with senior citizens.

While the law applies equally to all who are of legal age, a proper standard operating procedure (SOP) should be followed by local authorities when engaging senior citizens, said Third Age Media Association founding president Cheah Tuck Wing.

He was commenting on an incident on May 25, in which an elderly man died while trying to prevent his pet dog from being removed by dogcatchers from the Bentong Municipal Council.

“Senior citizens are at a vulnerable stage where even a small shock could put their life in danger,” he said yesterday.

“It is understandable that the officers would have to be strict when carrying out their duties. However, there should be a proper manner in handling older people.”

Cheah urged officers in the local authorities to educate their staff on how to deal with senior citizens.

“The authorities should also hold dialogues with civil society for their staff to learn better ways to interact with senior citizens.

“Aside from education, the government should also set up a new legal framework to ensure better protection for the elderly,” he added.

Cheah said the Malaysia Madani inclusivity and filial piety talk should not only be lip service but should be practised actively.

“The concept of Malaysia Madani does not allow anyone to behave aggressively towards a member of the public who is also a taxpayer and contributing his hard-earned money to pay public servants’ salaries, especially one who is unarmed and of advanced age.”

Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said any individual with moral values would know how the elderly should be treated, adding that a proper approach should be emphasised so law enforcers would follow the rules.

“An SOP should be the final step used to (compel enforcement personnel) to follow the rules if common sense on how an individual should be treated does not work. However, I believe the people in this country are not that poor in their civic-consciousness.”

Lee also said senior citizens should be treated with special care regardless of the situation.

“The government should investigate how senior citizens are being treated and generally speaking, senior citizens are not given enough in terms of services.”

Lawyer Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo said while there may not be a specific SOP dedicated to dealing with the elderly, law enforcement agencies and government bodies often have general guidelines and protocols in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals, including senior citizens.

“In situations where force may be necessary to carry out their duties, authorities are typically expected to exercise discretion and use the minimum amount of force required to address the situation effectively.

“The force used should be proportionate to the threat faced by the authorities and should consider factors such as the individual’s age, physical condition and overall vulnerability,” she said.

Kokila Vaani added that to address incidents involving the elderly more effectively, it may be possible to introduce or update existing guidelines or protocols that specifically address the unique considerations when dealing with older individuals.

“These guidelines emphasise the importance of respecting the dignity, physical limitations and specific needs of the elderly population during law enforcement or government actions. Such guidelines can help promote a more compassionate and appropriate approach when dealing with elderly individuals in various situations.

“However, it is equally important for the government to extend its focus to safeguarding victimised elderly individuals, to prevent future occurrences,” she said.