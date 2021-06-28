SOP violation: Mustapa apologises, leaves it to police to investigate

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed(pix) has apologised for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP) of Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan and left it to the police to take necessary actions.

According to a statement from the Minister's Office in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) yesterday, Jeli district police chief DSP Ahmad Arifin contacted Mustapa at yesterday noon after photos of the minister at Alfath Cafe in Jeli went viral on social media.

It said Ahmad told Mustapa that the police had opened an investigation paper regarding the matter.

“Datuk Seri Mustapa admitted to being served food at Alfath Cafe, Kampung Kalai, Jeli at 5.30 pm on Saturday, June 26,“ read the statement.

It added Mustapa visited the cafe after learning that the café owner managed to continue his business despite the enforcement of movement control under the National Recovery Plan. -Bernama