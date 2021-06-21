SOP violation: Seafood processing plant compounded

PARIT BUNTAR: A seafood processing plant in Jalan Tanjung Piandang - Kuala Kurau here, was compounded for failing to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 standard operating procedures.

Kerian district police chief Supt Mazuki Mat said the action was taken when the District Police Headquarters, Kerian District Health Office and Kerian District Council (MDK) conducted a joint operation at the premises this afternoon.

He said checks found that the factory was operating with an employee attendance of over 60 per cent and this was in violation of the SOPs set by the National Security Council (MKN).

The premises owner was issued with a compound amounting RM10,000, the human resource manager RM2,000 and a factory worker RM1,500, for failing to record their body temperature and scanning the MySejahtera app,“ he said in a press conference here, today.

“The compounds were issued in accordance with Section 16 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020,” he said while reminding all factory premises owners here to comply with the SOPs set. — Bernama