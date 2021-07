PETALING JAYA: Continued strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) has been recommended despite low Covid-19 infection rates recorded in several states.

Medical experts pointed out that such data could give a false sense of security, raising the risk of a renewed surge in the number of cases.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said there could still be many asymptomatic carriers in the community who are unaware of their status until they have been screened.

“The easing of restrictions may be possible in states with lower infection, but the people should continue to observe the SOP strictly.

“The authorities will also have to continue monitoring the situation closely.”

Restrictions have been eased in Perlis, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang as the states entered the second phase of the National Recovery Plan on Monday.

Penang is expected to follow suit next week, having met the necessary criteria.

Despite the improvements seen in the states, Subramaniam said there was still a need for more extensive screening, especially to identify asymptomatic cases.

He said at 9%, the national positivity rate is still above the 5% threshold determined by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Sufficient testing is necessary for a proper evaluation of the situation in each state before restrictions are lifted.”

Subramaniam said it was still unclear how long it would take to get a substantial number of people vaccinated to get Malaysia closer to herd immunity.

He added that enabling business activities to resume to protect livelihoods is equally important.

“At some point when the admission rate to hospitals comes down, some restrictions will have to be eased but with continued strict adherence to the SOP,” he added.

He said Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are the heartbeat of the nation’s economy, so efforts should be doubled to vaccinate the community.

“Otherwise, it will take longer for the economy to recover. Even states with daily increases of only three digits should continue screening the community.”

Subramaniam said if the positivity rate rises above 5%, increased testing is necessary, in line with WHO recommendations.

“We still have a long way to go to achieve our target. Screening must be stepped up to protect those who have yet to be vaccinated to prevent further increases in hospitalisation and fatalities.”

University of Malaya Epidemiology and Public Health professor Dr Sanjay Rampal agreed that restrictions on movement could result in social isolation as well as financial and economic loss for those who comply.

“It should not be a long term intervention for prevention and control of Covid.”

However, Sanjay said the true number of infections may have been underestimated given that transmission within the community is still prevalent. He said the number of new cases reported every day may not reflect the real situation.

He added that mass testing is still necessary and there may be cheaper and more accessible options to enable more tests to be carried out.

“This would allow for more frequent testing. We should lower the threshold for testing and decrease the costs.”

Sanjay said the science on the virulence of the Delta (plus) variant is still uncertain.

“It appears to be more transmissible and may become a future dominant strain, but it is not associated with increased disease severity.”