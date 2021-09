KUALA LUMPUR: The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) has been very effective in curbing deviant teachings from spreading among the community, said crime analyst, Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar.

He said Sosma was enacted to curb the activities of people or groups who wanted to overthrow or weaken the country, and it was greatly feared by those who broke the law.

He added that, under the law, a police officer can arrest and detain any individual or group without a warrant if the individual or group is believed to be involved in activities that can threaten the nation’s peace and security.

“Those who spread deviant teachings and their followers can be arrested under Sosma if they are found to be disrupting public order and community harmony.

“Those detained should be informed of the reasons why they are being detained. They can also be detained for 24 hours for the purpose of investigation.

“The police can also extend the detention period for a period of not more than 28 days (and) an electronic surveillance device can be fitted to the accused (if) he is released,” he told Bernama recently.

He said this when asked to comment on a woman known as 'Sittah Annur' or real name Masitah Ab Jalar, who is associated with the spread of deviant religious teachings under a group called 'Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir' or PMYT.

Sittah Annur, believed to be the leader of PMYT, has recently gone viral after claiming that the Third World War would start in Sabah and that she would lead her team to find Imam Mahdi to fight the enemy.

Akhbar said deviant teachings should be curbed from the beginning, because such teachings can cause a person to not behave rationally and be too obsessed with leaders, thereby neglecting responsibilities, affecting family ties and threatening the stability of the country.

Meanwhile, Akhbar said everyone needed to equip themselves with a true understanding of Islam to avoid falling into deviant teachings, and the country has relevant agencies to help rehabilitate professionally those individuals who had been caught up in such activities.

“Islam is a simple religion. To further increase the understanding of Islam, the community should be continuously exposed to its teachings through various media, such as print, electronics and social, that are easily accessible by everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan, said among the first steps to be taken to curb deviant religious teachings, was to identify the number of group members suspected of being involved in such activity, and collect evidence.

He said the suspects should then be called, and if it is found that the individual or group is indeed involved in deviant teachings then they should be rehabilitated to return to the right path.

“If they (are still) stubborn and continue (their activities), they should be prosecuted and charged in court for teaching deviant beliefs,” he said. -Bernama