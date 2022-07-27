SOSMA extension provides opportunity for PDRM to be more efficient: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat’s decision to pass the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) yesterday will provide the opportunity for the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to carry out its responsibility to maintain public safety and order more efficiently.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani(pix) said PDRM welcomes the decision and greatly appreciates the government’s efforts through the Home Affairs Ministry (KDN), which resubmitted the motion in the Dewan Rakyat.

“KDN and members of parliament’s commitment in enabling the motion to extend Subsection 4(5) of the SOSMA Act (2012) and the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) Bill 2020 to be approved is a huge support in law enforcement in Malaysia.

“The development involving the extension of Subsection 4(5) of SOSMA will provide an opportunity for the PDRM to carry out their responsibilities more efficiently, for the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family),“ he said today.

Acryl Sani also said that PDRM welcomed the government’s efforts toward the establishment of the IPCC in order to restore public confidence in the force.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat passed the motion to extend Subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) 2012 (SOSMA) (Act 747) to remain in force for another five years from July 31.

The motion, tabled by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, was passed after bloc voting in which 111 MPs voted in support and 88 MPs against, while 21 MPs did not attend the voting.

Besides this, the Dewan Rakyat also passed the IPCC Bill 2020, which aims to improve integrity, reduce misconduct among police officers and boost public confidence in the police force.-Bernama