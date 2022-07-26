SOSMA Sub-section 4(5) extended for five years

KUALA LUMPUR: The motion for the extension of Sub-section 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) (Act 747) for another five years beginning July 31 was passed by Dewan Rakyat today.

The motion tabled by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was approved in a bloc vote which saw 111 members of Parliament agreeing while 88 disagreed with 21 absent.

The sub-section among others mentions that a police officer with the rank of police superintendent or higher can extend the detention period for not exceeding 28 days for investigation.

In March, a motion to extend Sub-section 4 (5) was not approved when tabled at the First Meeting of the Fifth Term of Dewan Rakyat for a vote which saw 85 MPs agreeing while 86 disagreed.

When winding up the motion, Hamzah agreed to carry out amendments to Act 747 so that there would be no more issues arising on the use of the said act.

He said this included the arrest of politicians with SOSMA.

“I think we can discuss and the discussion would be held after this for us to get the details of the gravity of offences so that problems on the tyranny of the Act will not occur,” he said.

The winding-up session was heated when several opposition MPs attempted to intercept Hamzah’s reply before Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (PH-Sepang) uttered “Menteri bodoh” which led to a commotion.

Eighteen MPs took part in the debate on the motion with Pakatan Harapan members opposing the motion, alleging it could lead to abuse by the authorities with the act. Earlier, Hamzah when tabling the motion for the second reading said Sub-section 4 (5) of Act 747 should be extended to combat threats to the country’s sovereignty, security and public order.

He also stressed that the act would give justice to detainees including the opportunity to meet their counsels and security offence cases would also be tried at the High Court.-Bernama