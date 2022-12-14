Sotong Ride: KPKT urges stern action be taken against fun fair operator

PUTRAJAYA: Stern action should be taken against the organisers of the funfair at Eco Grandeur Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor for operating without a licence which resulted in injuries to three visitors last Monday (Dec 12), says Local Government Development (KPKT) minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the ministry had informed the local authority (PBT) of the area that action be taken in accordance with Section 6 (1) of the Selangor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1995.

“I was informed that the funfair did not get approval to operate, so I recommend that strict action be taken for organising a fun fair without a licence. I hope there are no more parties who organise a fun fair that endangers the safety of visitors,“ he said.

On Monday night, two women and a child were injured after falling from the ‘Sotong Ride’ at the fun fair site, after which videos and pictures of the incident went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also asked for a report and investigation to be carried out on the safety aspects at funfair sites, besides reminding the local authority concerned to ensure such incidents do not recur.-Bernama