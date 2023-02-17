Sources: Muhyiddin questioned by MACC over RM300m fund

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has given his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with investigations into funds of RM300 million linked to the party, according to MACC sources.

The sources said the Perikatan Nasional chairman had his statement recorded at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday morning.

The former prime minister is believed to have been questioned on the RM300 million allegedly received by Bersatu and linked to the Covid-19 Economic Stimulus Package.

It is understood that more than 15 individuals including Bersatu leaders and contractors had been called up by MACC for their statements to be recorded.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had been reported earlier as confirming that Bersatu’s account had been frozen to facilitate investigations into suspected illegal proceeds.

The probe is being conducted under the MACC Act 2009 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. -Bernama