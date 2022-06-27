South Korea’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate inches closer to launch after experts’ approval recommendation

SEOUL: South Korea’s first Covid-19 vaccine candidate, developed by SK Bioscience Co., has received an approval recommendation from a government advisory group of pharmaceutical experts, officials said Monday, pushing the vaccine candidate one step closer to commercial launch.

The Food and Drug Safety Ministry said GBP510, the vaccine candidate was recommended during a meeting of the ministry’s Central Pharmaceutical Review Committee on Sunday as being ready for “item approval” in terms of its safety and efficacy, according to Yonhap news agency.

GBP510, also known as SKYCovione, is the country’s first homegrown vaccine candidate to have successfully completed all three phases of its clinical trial.

The vaccine candidate is a recombinant-protein vaccine based on novel two-component nanoparticles that can maximise the immune effect. It was jointly developed with the University of Washington Antigen Design Research Institute.

The government has reached a deal to buy 10 million doses of SK Bioscience’s vaccine, it added.-Bernama