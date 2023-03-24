South Korean cryptocurrency king arrested in Montenegro

ZAGREB: Montenegrin police on Thursday arrested a South Korean citizen who is suspected of being one of the most wanted fugitives and a cryptocurrency trader, Montenegro's Interior Minister Filip Adžiæ has reported.

Do Kwon, 32, is a former “cryptocurrency king” who is believed to be responsible for losses of more than US$40 billion, the minister said on his Twitter account, adding that official confirmation of identity is being awaited.

According to Adžiæ, Do was arrested at Podgorica airport with forged documents. He is wanted in South Korea, the USA, and Singapore.

South Korean prosecutors believe that Do Kwon is responsible for the US$40 billion collapse of two currencies, terraUSD, and Luna, on which many investors made millions by the end of May 2021. In May of that year, these two currencies collapsed and their value dropped to zero.

Interpol issued an arrest warrant for Do last September. -Bernama