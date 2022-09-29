SP Setia rolls out green initiatives with TNB

PETALING JAYA: SP Setia Bhd yesterday started the first phase of its green initiatives in partnership with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) with the installation of solar panels at the SP Setia Corporate HQ in Setia Alam, Shah Alam.

This is a part of the property developer’s green agenda to address the challenges of climate change by providing solar-ready infrastructure, which will reduce electric consumption and carbon emissions, as well as enable efficient energy billings and sustainable living for its consumers and residents in the long run. A memorandum of understanding was signed between SP Setia and TNB in April.

“Our collaboration will accelerate the adoption of green lifestyles amongst our communities and us. We hope our collaboration will propel Malaysia toward its pledge of achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2050,“ said SP Setia president and CEO Datuk Choong Kai Wai in a statement.

The group has appointed TNB’s wholly owned subsidiary GSPARX Sdn Bhd to provide 10 MWp of solar rooftop for photovoltaic self-consumption of its commercial buildings, which is estimated to reduce up to 9,053 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

TNB chief retail officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said the company is supportive of SP Setia’s ambition to fulfil its environmental, social, and corporate governance goals as it extends its commitment in delivering the company’s rooftop solar solutions to the first seven identified commercial assets, starting with the latter’s corporate office in Setia Alam.

“Once the installation at all seven premises is completed, the total carbon sequestered is equivalent to about 150,000 tree seedlings grown for 10 years,” he stated.

The installation of solar panels will also be implemented at SP Setia's six other commercial assets including Setia City Mall, Setia City Convention Centre 1 and Setia City Convention Centre 2, Setia EcoHill Club 360, Setia Alamsari Welcome Centre and Setia Tropika Welcome Centre.

Moving forward, the partnership with TNB will also equip SP Setia's projects with green solutions to be battery-ready by allowing energy storage from solar generation for households and townships, and electric vehicle-ready with charging infrastructure to support green mobility choices.