SP Setia’s Bandar Kinrara achieves full take-up for Legasi IV

PETALING JAYA: SP Setia’s township development Bandar Kinrara in Puchong, Selangor recorded a 100% take-up rate for Legasi IV (pix) after its launch on July 31, 2022.

With gross development value (GDV) of RM61 million, Legasi IV is a low-density development with 44 units of double-storey terraces located in the precinct of Bandar Kinrara 8 and are priced starting from RM1.27 million. Within a built-up of 2,261 sq ft or 2,437 sq ft, each unit is designed to have 4+1 bedrooms and five bathrooms.

“Bandar Kinrara has steadily received good response from homebuyers due to the township’s location and connectivity. The designs of our homes, such as Legasi IV, help them adapt to the post-pandemic lifestyle, especially with the growing demand for spaces to fulfil work-from-home needs and multigenerational living,” SP Setia general manager Razly Muhammad Rus said in a statement today.

The open concept of Legasi IV allows homeowners the freedom to change or repurpose their spaces based on their needs. This allows them to create play areas, home offices or reading areas.

While Legasi IV is the last phase of the township’s Legasi terrace home series, homebuyers can expect the launch of the exclusive Theara 2 in October this year which will have 14 units of double-storey semi-dees.

Previously, Bandar Kinrara has fully sold 28 units Anggun 3 semi-dees with average price of RM2.18 million and 20 units of Theara semi-dees with average price of RM2.57 million within a month after their launches in May and October last year respectively.

Bandar Kinrara has a GDV RM2.96 billion and stands on 1,904 acres of freehold land in Puchong, Selangor. It is expected to complete in 2025 with a total of 73,500 homes.