SPA caretaker charged with neglecting baby, concealment of baby’s death

KLANG: A spa caretaker pleaded not guilty in two separate courts today to charges of neglecting a child and concealing the birth of a baby by secret disposal of the dead body last week.

In the Sessions Court before judge Noridah Adam, Chong Kim Fui, 43, as the person having the care of Chong Yi Sin, believed to be about four-months-old and whose birth was not registered, had neglected the baby by feeding him bottled milk and leaving the child on his own, resulting the child to suffocate.

The offence was allegedly committed at a condominium at Jalan Batu Tiga Lama, Klang between 3 pm and 8 pm last April 6.

The charge was framed under under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) , which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years or both, if found guilty.

Judge Noridah then set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered Kim Fui to report himself at the nearest police station once a month and to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court set May 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Abd Raoff prosecuted, while Kim Fui was unrepresented.

In the Magistrate’s Court, Kim Fui pleaded not guilty before Magistrate P.Sarulatha to concealment of the Yi Sin’s birth by secret disposal of the child’s dead body

According to the charge, Kim Fui was charged with intentionally concealing the birth of the child (Yi Sin), who was born by a foreign woman, by secretly disposing the child’s dead body at a garbage dump of a condominium at Jalan Batu Tiga Lama, Klang, at 4 pm last July 7.

He was charged under Section 318 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to two years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed Kim Fui bail of RM4,000 and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Nuruljannah Aimi (repeat Nuruljannah) prosecuted in the case, while Kim Fui was represented by lawyer Lau Yih Ying.

The court also set May 30 for mention.-Bernama