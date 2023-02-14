SPA insists no racial discrimination in civil servant recruitment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Services Commission of Malaysia (SPA) has stressed that there is no racial discrimination in the recruitment of civil servants in this country and that Malaysian citizens have equal opportunity to be considered in open and fair competition.

SPA said in a statement that the method of appointing civil servants is transparent and based on the candidate’s merit and competence, adding that no quota was set for a particular race or ethnicity.

“Interested and qualified candidates can apply for positions online through the Public Services Commission Job Registration System (SPA9) and those who meet the service scheme appointment requirements for vacant positions, will be called to sit for the Public Service Entrance Exam (PSEE).

“Candidates who pass the PSEE will go through the next level of screening such as the Physical, Sensory and Fitness Test (UFPK) or the National Physical Fitness Test (UKJK), Profession Assessment Centre (PAC) and interview before being appointed,“ it said, adding that candidates will be screened by a panel of certified and trained assessors who will objectively determine the physical ability, performance and potential of each individual.

It said SPA had established strategic cooperation with agencies tasked to oversee community affairs such as the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA), the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), higher education institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Continuous initiatives by the SPA such as engagement sessions, career day, meet the client and outreach programmes are aimed at raising the understanding of the people in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak on its recruitment and provide guidance and encourage people of various races to join public services,” it said, adding that the cooperation and outreach programmes helped to enlighten the public on the recruitment process and the selection of candidates based on merit and competence.

According to the statement, the SPA continues to upgrade its job application system using artificial intelligence in an effort to reduce human intervention in identifying candidates who meet the requirements.

“In addition, an online psychometric test is carried out to measure the candidate’s tendencies, personality characteristics, suitability and integrity with the position offered. Virtual interview sessions have also been implemented to give candidates the opportunity to attend the SPA interviews regardless of their locations.

“Before candidates are certified for appointment, they must pass an integrity check through a system integrated with information from the Malaysia Office of the Chief Government Security Officer, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Insolvency Department, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the National Registration Department, the National Anti-Drug Agency and the Public Service Department,” it added.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy through a post on Facebook had asked the government to implement reforms in the civil service as he claimed that the sector is being dominated by Malays and urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to immediately deal with the issue and ensure that the civil service reflects the ethnic composition of the country.

Anwar was reported to have said that the government will not take into consideration the call for reforms to break the Malay domination in the civil service because the government did not view the matter as an issue. -Bernama