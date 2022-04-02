Spain, Germany to play in same World Cup group in Qatar 2022

ANKARA: Former world champions Spain (2010) and Germany (2014) will be in the same group at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according to Friday’s group stage draw in Doha.

In Group E, Spain will take on Germany, Japan, and the winner of inter-confederation playoff 2 (Costa Rica or New Zealand).

2018 champions France will play in Group D, where Les Bleus will face Denmark, Tunisia, and the winner of inter-confederation playoff 1 (Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates).

On hand for Friday's draw were former star players such as Cafu (Brazil), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Jermaine Jenas (England), and Tim Cahill (Australia).

French national team head coach Didier Deschamps brought the World Cup trophy to the stage.

Deschamps won the World Cup in 1998 as a player, and in 2018 as France’s coach.

The Qatar 2022 mascot La'eeb, which resembles a stylish Arab keffiyeh extended into wings, was introduced before the draw.

In addition, the 2022 World Cup soundtrack single “Hayya Hayya” (Better Together) was performed by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha.

Qatar, in Pot 1 as the FIFA World Cup host nation, are set to face Ecuador in the opening game on Nov 21.

The World Cup will be held from Nov. 21 to Dec 18 with 32 teams in eight groups.-Bernama