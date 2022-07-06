Spain’s Queen catches Covid-19 amid countrywide spike in infections

OVIEDO (Spain): Spain’s Queen Letizia has tested positive for Covid-19, the Royal Palace said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the 49-year-old monarch has “mild symptoms” and is cancelling her activities on Wednesday, reported Anadolu Agency.

Depending on her health condition, the queen may or may not attend the Mariano de Cavia award ceremony on Thursday.

Her infection comes as Spain sees a significant spike in Covid-19 infections nationwide.

Over 11 per cent of Spanish residents older than 60 have officially tested positive for the virus in the last 14 days, according to the Health Ministry.

Testing and tracking the virus is no longer carried out for most of Spain’s population, but recent data from Madrid showed the highest concentration of the virus in the region’s sewage water since records begin in mid-2020.

In the last two weeks, the number of hospital beds taken up by Covid-19 patients across Spain has jumped from 5.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent although deaths remain relatively low.

While virtually all coronavirus restrictions have been dropped, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias on Friday recommended that people start wearing masks again amid the spike in cases.-Bernama