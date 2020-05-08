Speaker accepts application for no-confidence motion in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof (pix) said today he has accepted an application for a motion to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat to determine that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin does not command the confidence of the majority of the house.

He said Langkawi MP and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had made the application under Standing Order 27 (3) which pertains to the required number of days’ notice.

After studying the application based on the explanation presented, he decided to accept the application for the motion to be tabled at the upcoming sitting of the Dewan Rakyat, he said in a press statement today.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to sit for one day on May 18. The house was originally scheduled to sit from March 9 to April 16 but this was postponed to May 18 to June 23 following a change of government which saw Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being appointed the prime minister.

The government later decided to hold a one-day sitting, on May 18, in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was imposed on March 18 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama