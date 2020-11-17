Speaker may opt for oral replies by ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) today said he will consider a request that ministers give oral replies to questions during Question time on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) had earlier said the public would like to hear replies from ministers, especially on matters affecting the people.

Azhar in response said he will discuss the matter with the respective political party whips.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Dewan Rakyat sitting had been cut to four hours from 10am to 2pm daily.

Azhar had ruled that the ministers’ replies would be uploaded to the Parliament website.