Speaker reprimands MPs for debating during question time

KUALA LUMPUR: Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun(pix) today reprimanded the action of some MPs who took their time debating during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said according to the convention in the House of Commons, there was a 30-second time limit for each question and a one-minute time limit for answers but some MPs took up to three minutes to ask questions.

“I found that today we are (only) at question number four, (after) an hour. This is very unsatisfactory.

“(Standing Order) 24 (4) clearly states that a question shall not be made the pretext for debate. This is not the time for debate. This is the time for questions and the time for ministers to answer,“ he said.

Thus, Azhar asked MPs to stop the practice of debating during the question-and-answer session because it was the time for them to ask as many questions as they could and for ministers to answer as many questions as possible.