Special Aidilfitri assistance to be disbursed April 17

PUTRAJAYA: The special 2023 Aidilfitri assistance of RM700 to eligible civil servants and RM350 to government pensioners will be disbursed on April 17.

This was informed by Public Service Department director-general Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed in a circular on ‘Special Aidilfitri Aid for Year 2023’ (BKKA 2023) dated March 23.

Those eligible are civil servants of grade 56 and below who are still serving on April 17.

Permanent, temporary and 'contract of service' (COS) appointed officers, those on full paid leave, half paid leave, leave without pay and officers on loan including to agencies whose remuneration management is separated are also eligible to receive the special aid.

The BKKA 2023 is also paid to MySTEP officers who are still serving on April 17 and appointed before April 17, interim teachers, drivers who are appointed by officers of Grade B and above, and Special Grade A and above who are eligible to have drivers but are not provided one by their departments, as well as drivers appointed by members of the administration as well as judges and judicial commissioners.

According to the circular, retirees who are currently receiving pensions including pension recipients issued under the pension law as well as EPF retirees who retire from public service when they reach the mandatory retirement age option or retire for health reasons on or before April 17, 2023 will be paid RM350.

“Retirees and veterans who were reappointed on permanent, temporary and COS appointments and are still serving on April 17 are eligible to be paid RM700,“ read the circular, adding that a payment of RM350 will be made by the Department of Public Services (JPA)/Department of Veterans Affairs ATM (JHEV) and the remaining RM350 is paid by the department where the officer is serving.

According to the circular, the incentive is still payable should a civil servant die on April 17.

Officers in the highest management group and equivalent, including officers who are acting, being loaned or temporarily transferred and on special placement to Special Grade are not entitled to the special aid.

The same goes for officers who were subject to disciplinary dismissal or demoted during the period Jan 1 to April 17, 2023, officers who were terminated in the public interest during the period Jan 1 to April 17, 2023, officers who resigned during the period Jan 1 to April 17, 2023 as well as pensioners who give up their pension rights to join a statutory body with separate remuneration.

“Officers who have been arrested, suspended or have been issued a charge sheet by the disciplinary authority will have their special assistance deferred,“ according to the circular.

They are only eligible to be paid after being acquitted of disciplinary charges or subjected to punishment other than dismissal or demotion. -Bernama