Special annual grant: Sarawak has submitted formula - Abang Jo

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has submitted to the federal government the formula for the annual special grant to be given to the state under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the federal government was now considering the formula.

“I am made to understand that they (federal government) have their own formula, but we hold firm to our formula because it is fairer. The formula proposed by Sarawak is also based on the revenue obtained by the federal government from Sarawak,“ he said after attending a Christmas Open House hosted by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah’s Christmas here today.

Abang Johari said the formula was one of the matters pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) submitted by the state government to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for consideration.

Yesterday, Fadillah said the government will announce several matters that have been agreed on regarding MA63 on Jan 4.

He said the MA63 technical committee was examining and finalising a number of matters, including the delegation of authority to agencies such as the Public Works Department and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

On Dec 5, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Fadillah would focus on Sabah and Sarawak affairs, especially on matters related to MA63.

Fadillah will also play a role in ensuring that the economic gap between the people in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak will be reduced through measures to be taken to address the issue.-Bernama