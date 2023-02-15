Special committee to probe HTJS negligence claim

SEREMBAN: The Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here (HTJS) will set up a special committee to investigate a case of alleged negligence.

HTJS director Datuk Dr Zaleha Md Noor said the committee will comprise specialists and medical officers who will look into the claim, which has been making the rounds on social media, in more detail.

“We view the issue seriously and a meeting with the complainant was held to obtain a clearer picture.”

“HTJS is appealing not to make assumptions of any sort on the parties involved pending the completion of investigations,” the hospital said in a statement today.

A woman, in a Facebook post, had expressed her disappointment with HTJS’ services after claiming that the hospital had been negligent when she sought treatment for her child there. -Bernama