$!Special Edition Ford Everest Wildtrak Launched In Malaysia – From RM339K

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the exclusive distributor for Ford in Malaysia, has introduced two new Ford models, one of which is the Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak. This rugged SUV is designed for adventurous individuals seeking a capable 7-seater SUV with a balance of comfort and convenience.
The Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak combines exceptional performance with comfort, advanced capabilities, and cutting-edge technologies in a rugged and fun-to-drive SUV. It features a new Luxe Yellow exterior color with Boulder Grey accents.
Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4WD capabilities. It offers six selectable drive modes for optimal performance on different surfaces, including Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Sand. The vehicle also comes with advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), including fully automated parking assist, thanks to the short-throw e-Shifter and electric parking brake.
Inside, the cabin features black synthetic-leather seats with orange stitching and the ‘WildTrak’ logo on the front seats. The dashboard features ambient lighting to enhance the cabin’s atmosphere. The SUV is equipped with a bold grille with ‘WILDTRAK’ letters on the hood, adding to its rugged appearance.
The Special Edition Everest WildTrak is packed with a full suite of driver-assist technologies, including the fully automated Active Park Assist 2.0, which makes parking in tight spaces a breeze. The vehicle also offers a 12-inch multi-touch screen multi-function display and a 12.4-inch color information display on the cluster for connectivity and convenience. The raised roof rails and panoramic moonroof enhance cargo space and offer a view of the sky and scenery.
The Special Edition Everest WildTrak is priced from RM338,888 (on-the-road without insurance) in Peninsular Malaysia, with variations for other regions. It is available in three exterior colours: Luxe Yellow, Meteor Grey, and Absolute Black.