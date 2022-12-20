Special Financial Aid, Annual Salary Increment proof govt cares for civil service: Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to maintain the Special Financial Assistance payment and a special increase in the Annual Salary Increment (KGT) clearly proves the government’s care towards the civil service in delivering service to the country’s administration and its people.

Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat (pix) said that the government should also consider various other initiatives that needed to be implemented for the welfare and improvement of the civil service scheme.

“Cuepacs just completed its triennial convention from Dec 17 and 19, and many resolutions regarding the welfare and improvements to the civil service scheme were achieved during the convention.

“The main issues brought up by delegates were about the outdated civil service pension scheme, which was not suited for the current economic situation.

“Fellow delegates also felt that it was time that the government set the civil service minimum wage at RM1,800 a month compared to the current RM1,200,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said Cuepacs sent an official letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to hold a meeting with the country’s main leaders to discuss issues involving the civil service that required the government’s attention.

He also hoped that any results from the meeting would provide a clear picture to the government about the demands being sought by Cuepacs and the civil service.

At the special Parliamentary sitting this morning, the government agreed to maintain the provision of an additional RM100 for the 2023 Annual Salary Increment to all civil servants from grade 11 to 56 and a special financial assistance of RM700 to 1.3 million civil servants of grade 56 and below and RM350 to a million government pensioners.-Bernama