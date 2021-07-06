Special parliament sitting provides opportunity to debate Covid-19 measures: Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: A special sitting of Dewan Rakyat, scheduled to be held at the end of this month, will provide an opportunity for MPs to debate measures to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah(pix), via a Twitter post, welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, for the purpose.

“I welcome the announcement by TS @MuhyiddinYassin that Parliament will hold a special sitting at the end of this month. It would provide an opportunity for MPs to debate measures to address Covid-19.

“Hopefully, fresh ideas will be born that can improve these measures,” he said.

The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement yesterday, said that a special sitting of Dewan Rakyat will be held for five days from July 26, while the Senate will reconvene for three days starting Aug 3.

The special sitting aims to brief all MPs about the National Recovery Plan, and to amend all legislation and rules to enable the Parliament sitting to be held in a hybrid manner.

The PMO also said in accordance with Clause 3 of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution, the Proclamation of Emergency and emergency ordinances, promulgated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, shall be laid before both Houses of Parliament. -Bernama