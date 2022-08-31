Special report of fireman Adib's death to be tabled to Cabinet next month

PUTRAJAYA: The Full Report of the Special Investigation Committee on the Death of Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim(pix) is expected to be tabled to the Cabinet next month.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the government received the report from the committee, which started the investigation on Dec 21 last year, yesterday.

“The report was completed within the stipulated period which is before Aug 31, 2022. The report took into account various perspectives and views from experts and representatives of relevant ministries, departments and agencies,“ he said in a statement here today.

Wan Junaidi, who is chairman of the Special Committee, said that the committee had implemented various initiatives to identify the cause of death, including interviewing witnesses and studying the documents involved.

He said the incident reconstruction was also done, involving the relevant agencies, to simulate the incident based on closed-circuit television (CCTV), video recordings and statements from witnesses.

“It is the government’s hope that this report will answer the public’s questions over the incident,“ he added.

On Oct 9 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the establishment of a special committee to ensure a thorough, transparent and proper investigation into the death of the firefighter.

Muhammad Adib, who was a member of the Emergency Services Unit (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), was injured during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on 27 Nov 2018 and died on 17 Dec 2018.

He was said to have been attacked and severely beaten following a dispute between two groups over the relocation of a 100-year-old temple.

On Sept 27, 2019, the Coroner’s Court established that Muhammad Adib died after he was assaulted by two or three unidentified people during the riot.

On Nov 29, 2021, Muhammad Adib's family received RM1.5 million in compensation from the government.-Bernama