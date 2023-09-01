Special retreat for ministers to set KPI to be held next week: PM

JAKARTA: A retreat will be held next week specifically for the Cabinet ministers to set the key performance indicators (KPI) for each ministry, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said the retreat is aimed at getting the ministers’ input after more than a month’s work and presenting matters that could be carried out or improved on.

“After that, we will make an announcement about the KPI and the hopes of each minister and ministry,” he said at the question-and-answer session during dinner with the Malaysian diaspora at the Embassy of Malaysia in Kuningan here.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Earlier, Anwar said in his speech that the government was striving to boost economic growth again and that the main focus of his administration would be strengthening a sustainable economy by attracting investment and ensuring social justice.

“Malaysia must be free from the greed of the elite minority who have used their power to enrich themselves and their clans. I will not compromise at all although it will threaten my position,” he said.-Bernama