Special Select Committee on Tobacco Control Bill to meet next week: Khairy

JOHOR BAHRU: The Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022 will meet for the first time next week, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said the meeting, which will be chaired by him, will listen to the views of 12 members of the PSSC.

“If we refer to the letter from the Opposition leader (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, they both agreed (on the bill) in principle. During the debate, I can say, 95 per cent of (members of Parliament) also agree (with the bill).

“It’s just that we need to refine several provisions, including in terms of enforcement and fines. We can discuss that,” he told reporters after the launching of the Johor state-level Healthy Malaysia National Agenda Tour in Bandar Dato’ Onn here, today.

The government MPs in the committee are Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (UMNO), Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim (UMNO), Datuk Seri Mohd Nizar Zakaria (UMNO), Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Bersatu), Ahmad Fadhil Shaari (Pas) and Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS).

The opposition representatives involved Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Pejuang), Datuk Seri Dzulkifli Ahmad (Amanah), Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (UPKO), Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (DAP), Datuk Darrell Liking (Warisan) and Sivarasah Rasiah (PKR).

The bill, which was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat by Khairy on July 27, seeks to prohibit those born on and after Jan 1, 2007, from purchasing or possessing cigarettes or vape products.

It aims to prevent the young generation from picking up the smoking habit, in addition to reducing deaths caused by smoking-related diseases.-Bernama